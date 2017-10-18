Ayomike for burial November

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI— RENOWNED historian and Itsekiri leader of thought, Pa J.O.S Ayomike, who passed on October 4, will be buried in November 2017 in Warri, Delta State.

A statement released yesterday by the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, where Ayomike was immediate past chairman, said: “His obsequies will take place on the 2nd, 3rd and 5th of November.”

The ILoT statement signed by incumbent Chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko, Tolureju of Warri Kingdom, noted that Ayomike, who turned 90 on April 7, 2017, “was a staff of the Nigerian Tobacco Company Limited from 1966 to 1980 where he rose to senior management positions and had exposure through several trainings in Nigeria and overseas.

“During this period, upon secondment, he was a civil commissioner in Midwest/Bendel State from 1975 – 1979. He served as Commissioner for Health from 1975 – 1976, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources from 1976 – 1978 and then Commissioner for Information, Culture and Sports from 1978 – 1979.”