Atiku Abubakar condemns Twitter user

The former Vice President, Mr. Atiku Abubakar, has condemned Adamu Hayat a Twitter user, who asked if he was ‘deputising for Supreme Leader in Biafra’.

Atiku who was condoling the victims of a petroleum tanker fire which wreaked havoc in Ehere community in Obingwa Local Government Area near the popular Opobo Junction, Ogbor Hill, the outskirts of the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, inflicting various degrees of injuries on pupils of a private school in the area. said: “I read about the tanker that fell in Ehere, outside Aba with a heavy heart. I pray the children and families are ok.”

But Mr Mallam Adamu Hayatu with the Twitter handle @AHaya said: “Tafa too last week, seems you want to deputize for Supreme Leader in Biafra alone.”

Responding Atiku expilacted that “This is a very shameful tweet, my young friend. Children were hurt in that accident. Our only response should be sympathy.”