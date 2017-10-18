APGA’s achievement, our selling point in Delta, says party chairman

Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta, Mr Afam Enemokwu, says the party’s achievements in Anambra will be replicated in the state when it takes over Government House, Asaba, in 2019.

Enemokwu told newsmen in an interview on Wednesday in Onitsha that the achievements of Gov. Willie Obiano in Anambra were the party’s selling point.

“APGA is building very fast in Delta for the 2019 general elections. Today, we have structure in all the 25 local government areas of the state.

“When I took over as chairman of the party about two years ago, I saw the situation of APGA in the state and decided that the party must come up to compete with Anambra.

“The forthcoming Jan. 6, 2018 local government elections will be a spring board for the 2019 elections in the state,” the chairman said.

According to him, our selling point is Obiano’s performance in Anambra in line with the party’s manifestoes; today, the state has become a yardstick for development in every election in South-South and South-East.

“Our people in Delta are buying into it. They want Warri to be like Onitsha in terms of cleanliness and also want to see the transformation of Awka take place in Asaba.

“That is the aspiration of Delta people and APGA,” he added.

Enemokwu commended Obiano for his numerous strides in Anambra, especially the prompt payment of workers’ salaries as well as the boost in agricultural, health and the education sectors.

He also said that the advantage APGA had in Delta was the seeming crisis rocking other political parties in the state.

“The problem in Delta is that of ‘godfatherism’ and cabal; even if Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa means well, as far as the cabal is still in power, Delta people can never witness any meaningful development.

“Delta people and APGA are now out to kick against godfatherism and cabal,” Enemokwu said.

NAN