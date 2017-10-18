Ambode leads other at CBD stakeholder’s forum on safety, waste magt

The Office of the Special Adviser on Central Business Districts is set to hold this year 2017 stakeholder’s forum theme, Revitalization of the Central Business District, CBD, for Economic Growth, which is intended to bring stakeholders together to deliberate on safety, waste management, as well as partnership issues.

The forum holding on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Onikan Youth Center, Onikan Lagos, would be led by Governor of Lagos Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, as the Special Guest of honor.

Others expected at the forum include leaders of thought, captains of industries operating on the Island, corporate bodies, leaders of Market women and Men, leaders of transport unions and artisans, religious bodies, royal fathers and community leaders among others.

A communique is expected to be issued to give a direction to the Lagos State Government on how best to tackle issues at the business districts.