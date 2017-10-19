Alumnus donates library to Faculty of Dental Science, UNILAG

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

CHIEF Executive Officer, Newcross Petroleum, Dr. Bolaji Ogundare has donated a library to his alma mater, the Faculty of Dental Science, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.

Speaking during the handing over of the facility to the faculty, Ogundare said that the thought of donating the library came when he moved round the school to see their needs.

He said: “I had a thought of what I could do that would be accessible to all and enrich the knowledge of people at almost no cost and to also create a level platform for everybody regardless of whether you were fortunate materially or not.”

According to him, having gone through the school, he realised that what was lacking was access to global information and knowledge. “It was then that I decided to refurbish the library because I realised that if you can give people knowledge, then you have opened the world to them.”

He was optimistic that the donation will be one of the steps that will encourage other people to see how they can help the institution. He urged the school authorities to find a story that would make people see the need to focus on giving back to health care.

In his remarks, Professor Oyinkan Sofola, Dean, Faculty of Dental Science, College of Medicine, University of Lagos pointed out that the Faculty of Dental Science is the first dental training institute in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa, adding that it still remain the largest in West Africa.

According to her, the faculty had produced over a thousand dentists, stressing that a lot of professors in virtually all the dental schools were pioneer products of dentistry at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. “We have also produced notable private practitioners. Presently we have about 150 students in the clinical year and in the last ten years, our infrastructure has gone down and we need urgent replacement,” she said.

Sofola who lauded the gesture, however, asked for educational resources and wifi. She appealed to other alumni of the faculty of dental sciences to come to their aid urgently to replace the dental chairs.

Her words: “The dental units are 25 years old and we know that dental unit have a life span of 10 years so the one we have is in need of urgent replacement to enable them carry out seamless training of dental students.