Aisha Buhari unveils Presidential Diary Magazine

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has applauded journalists in the country for keeping Nigerians informed and educated on happenings around them.

The First Lady made the commendation Wednesday during the formal launch of the Presidential Diary Magazine, in Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, said journalists have a responsibility to ensure fairness and balance in the way they report their news, saying, as an agenda setting organ in the society, media influences public opinion. She therefore called on media practitioners to be patriotic in the discharge of their professional duties.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, said that Mrs. Buhari commended the publishers of the Magazine for supporting government through the dissemination of information and educating Nigerians on its public-spirited programmes.

She prayed that the Magazine will continue to tell people what was going on in the corridors of power, where most of them have no opportunity to reach.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, the publisher of the Presidential Diary Magazine said the Magazine, which has been published since 2015, was a deliberate objective of bridging the communication gap between government and its citizens.

He said, “As my own corporate social responsibility, I decided to assemble a crop of seasoned journalists together to assist me in realizing this vision.

“Government is doing so much but very little is being reported. The citizens who are supposed to take ownership of the lofty programmes of government need to know more about them.”

Jimoh, said that information on the programmes will enable citizens to appreciate them and take ownership.

He called on journalists to do more to publicize the policies, programmes and activities of government.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Magazine by Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Others at the event include Senator Ahmed Yerima, former Governor of Zamfara state, Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau state, Hon. Timothy Golu, who represented the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Hajiya Binta Muazu, an associate of the Wife of the President.