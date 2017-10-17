Aare Ona Kakanfo: Arewa youths commend Alafin over Adams’ choice

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has commended the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi over his choice of the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yoruba land.

In a statement, its National President, Mallam Yerima Usman Yerima, said, “Adams’ choice for the exalted position is commendable as it is now clear that the youths are now being considered for leadership position in our country that is being dominated by recycled old and weak people.”

According to Yerima, the Alaafin’s action has given the youths of Nigeria hope and confidence that they are truly leaders of tomorrow, just as he urged other leaders in the country to emulate the revered first class traditional leaders by fishing out outstanding youths in their domains for positions of authority.

The youth leader, who backed the Oyo monarch over his action, admitted that, “our friend and colleague in the struggle for better Nigeria is eminently qualified for the position,” adding that, “Comrade Adams has paid his due in the process of nation building.”

Yerima therefore urged the new Generalissimo to see the new post as a challenge to do more for the society as el as humanity as a whole.”