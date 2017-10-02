2nd term for Buhari ‘ll strengthen Nigeria—Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has reiterated the determination of the people of the state and country to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari continues beyond 2019.

Governor Bello said President Buhari remained the unbeatable candidate for All Progressives Congress, APC, who must be elected to continue his good work for the country.

Bello, who stated in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, urged APC leaders to speak with one voice and remain united in to continue to push the nation towards greatness.

He said: “Ambitions are normal in politics. But the Nigerian project is far more important than the interest of individuals. Our party leaders will continue to act in unison for the prosperity of Nigeria.”

He called for understan-ding over the President’s call for development attention in the North-East, adding that it was a normal post-war advocacy.