2019: Udom, 36 PDP state chairmen in crucial meeting

By Emmanuel Ayungbe

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, met behind closed doors with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairmen across the 36 states of the federation with a charge to rejig the party.

At the conference hall of Government House, Uyo, the governor said it was time for every stakeholder in the PDP to close ranks and work to reposition the party for effective challenge at the polls.

Governor Emmanuel, Chairman of the South-South/South-East PDP Governor’s Forum, underscored the importance of the meeting, saying he had to cut short other crucial engagements in Abuja, to be part of it.

He assured of support for the party from relevant stakeholders and craved for a holistic action plan to reorganize the party and return it to winning ways in 2019.

Emmanuel said the party was working to address every teething problem bedevilling it, disclosing that all state congresses of the party would be concluded before the end of November.

Besides, he stated that the need to fix the party ahead of the polls in 2019 would form part of the party’s action plan at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting billed for Tuesday next week.