2019: Bomadi/Patani youths drum support for Ogobiri

By Etop Ekanem

YOUTHS on the aegis of Bomadi/Patani Youth Assembly have thrown their weight behind Mr Preye Ogobiri for the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency seat in the 2019 election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Eyetimibai Akpos, said the group had carefully screened the current House of Representatives member representing the constituency and others jostling for the seat and found that Comrade Preye Ogobiri is the best of them all.

When the group approached him to accept its call to represent the constituency in 2019, the business mogul, who is fondly called “grassroots man,” promised to rescue the constituency from idle representation and misrepresentation, if elected into the House of Representatives.

He said: “I am indeed humbled by the clarion call on me by the politically conscious youths of Bomadi/Patani constituency to come on board and rescue them from idle representation and total misrepresentation in the past 18 years. I am left with no option than to yield to the voice of my people.”