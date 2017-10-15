15 Ebonyi communities benefit from NYSC free medical care

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—NO fewer than 15 rural communities drawn from Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, benefited from Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, HIRD (free medical care) of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme in the state.

Flagging-off the HIRD at the council headquarters, Ezza South LGA, Onueke, state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Iluebbey Ememie who stated that the purpose of the exercise was to bring free medical care to the door steps of the poor and vulnerable persons in the communities added that since the programme was inaugurated in the state on October 5, 2015, it had impacted positively on the overall healthcare needs of the people.

She encouraged the rural dwellers to take full advantage of the free medical care to enrich their health status as corps medical personnel were ready to attend to their various health needs.

“I wish to inform you that the DG NYSC, Gen. SZ Kazaure has resolved that the scheme will continue to remain committed, dedicated and focused in bringing smiles to the faces of the down-trodden in our communities who

cannot afford to pay hospital bills through vigorous implementation of the HIRD programme.

“I make bold to inform you, distinguished ladies and gentlemen that feedback from the communities where the HIRD programme has held since its inaugural edition abound in the joy of the beneficiaries whose health have

been improved and their lives made better.