101 Nigerian SMEs to benefit from Iyaloja book launch

By Prince Okafor

No fewer than 101 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, will benefit from the launch of play-book, Iyaloja, being the first in a series of events to immortalise Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji on her 101st post-humous birthday.

According to the organisers of the event, “we have included in the programme of activities for the launch, the inauguration of Abibatu Mogaji annual small business support micro loan scheme, which is conceived as an annual small business support scheme to sign post each posthumous birthday.

“The thrust for this scheme is to continue a life time legacy of promoting buoyancy of market women and men. On this occasion of her posthumous 101st birthday, we have in focus to support 101 small businesses with N20,000 micro credit repayable in 12 months so that next batch will be 102 beneficiaries to mark her 102 birthday next year.

“This micro credit is based on the premise that the poor have skills which remain unutilized or underutilized. It is definitely not the lack of skills which make poor people poor, charity is not the answer to poverty. It only helps poverty to continue.

“It creates dependency and takes away the individual’s initiative to break through the wall of poverty. Unleashing of energy and creativity in each human being is the answer to poverty according to Mogaji.

“Late Mogaji was a true amazon of the people generally so the scope of her positivity extended spans beyond market women and men.”