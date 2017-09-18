Thousands of Imo women march for Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Thousands of Imo women, Monday, staged a solidarity rally for Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The women who were led by Ngozi Njoku and Mrs. Getrude Oduka, was received at the government House, Owerri, by Okorocha.

According to the release by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, they women decided to celebrate Okorocha’s achievements as well as his free education policy.

The release quoted Okorocha, “I am so happy because the strength of this government lies on the massive support it enjoys from the women. That this government is been talked about positively in the world is because of women.

“One thing I tell to anybody that cares to listen is that I am a special breed made by God for humility.

“I have never thought evil of anybody and so anybody that wants progress beyond limits must not think evil of me because I am specially made by God. People that loves me, prosper beyond their expectations. This is the way God has made it to be.”

The release also captured Okorocha’s wife, statement, she said: “We thanked the women for being the pillar behind the success of the rescue mission government. We want the women to sustain their support for this government and for the betterment of their lives and their children.”