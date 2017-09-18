Scholarship recipients express gratitude to Senator Ikisikpo in Bayelsa

By Sam Oyadongha

KOLO, a rustic settlement in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, came alive, weekend, when hundreds of youths from Nembe, Brass and Ogbia local government areas converged on the country home of the former National Assembly member representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Senator Clever Marcus Ikisikpo, in solidarity for the role he played in their education through his scholarship scheme.

The former lawmaker, a trained mathematician, turned politician was at home for the burial ceremony at Imiringi community, also in Ogbia council area, when the appreciative youths paid him a surprise visit and honoured him with an award of excellence over his kind gesture in their lives and what they described as his quality representation during his stint at the Federal House of Representatives and Senate with the Ikisikpo Foundation.

No fewer than 306 undergraduates, including post graduate students from the Bayelsa East senatorial district benefited from the foundation.

The youths some of whom have completed their studies in universities across the country had in their characteristic nature thrilled onlookers with songs, noting that but for the former parliamentarians, many of them would have been condemned to life in the creeks and might have become social misfits.

They said while Ikisikpo was putting smiles on the faces of his people, other politicians never called stakeholders’ meetings in their constituencies.