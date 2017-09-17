Lions Club donates to Makurdi flood victims

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

International Lions Club, Ekiti State axis has joined their counterparts across the country to donate relief materials worth millions of naira to the displaced victims of Makurdi floods.

The relief materials comprised of clothing, shoes, kiddies toys, bedding items, groceries, toiletries, sanitary materials, food items and medicines as well as N120, 000 cash.

Speaking at the venue of the coalition centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Zonal Chairman of the club, Ln Asiwaju Oyedeji Olajubu, explained that the gesture was to show of love and care to fellow citizens in distress.

According to him, what happened in Makurdi was a wake-up call to the National Emergency Management Agency to be more pro-active on natural disasters by providing accommodation and necessary assistance to victims.

The relief materials were donated by all the clubs in Ekiti axis comprising of Ado Metropolitan Lions Club, Ado Central, Ido Lions and Centennial Lions Club in Afe Babalola University.

Asiwaju Olajubu, who is the immediate past President of Ado Metropolitan Lions Club, expressed concern over the attitude of some Nigerians to natural disasters, preferring to concentrate attention on occurrences in the developed world.

The Regional Coordinator of Lions Club International, Ekiti Axis, Ln Folu Alade, commended members of the club for their quick response to the clarion call for donation.