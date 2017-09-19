LG polls: Uzere youths nominates Irogbo for Ward 4 councillor

By Gab Ejuwa

Youths of Uheri/Ekrigbesi Uzere Ward 4 in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, have nominated Mr Victor Irogbo to represent their ward as a councillor in the forthcoming council elections in Delta State.

The youths under the umbrella of Hope 2018 agreed that it had become necessary for them to present a credible and well articulated candidate for the next council election.

Speaking to journalists, the group leader, Mr Emmanuel Owhoro said: “We are immensely contributing towards the development of our ward.

They noted that if Irogbo is voted as a councillor, he will bring the needed opportunity for the development of Uheri/Ekrigbesi and Uzere in general.