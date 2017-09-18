Chieftaincy titles not for sale in Warri Kingdom— Ariyo

By Vera Opene

WARRI—DELTA State-based rights’ activist and stalwart of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Robinson Ariyo, has said chieftaincy titles in Warri Kingdom are not for sale, but bestowed on illustrious sons and daughters, who have dedicated themselves to the development of the kingdom.

Ariyo, who spoke yesterday at Olu’s palace in Warri, Delta State, shortly after he was conferred with the title of Egogo Iwere (Speaker) of Warri Kingdom by Ogiame Ikenwoli, assured that the honour will spur him to do more for the Kingdom.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, in his remark, admonished his subjects to shun selfishness and greed so as to join him to move the kingdom to greater heights.

Other awadees were Mr. Olivia Agbajoh, who bagged the title of Eyewumi of Warri and Pa. Amanoritsewo Atiwa, Otsoron of Warri.

The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was represented at the ceremony by Prince Adesoji Fadehan, Ogun-leye of Giesi Royal House, Ile Oduduwa, Ile-Ife, while popular Ijaw leader, Chief Tunde Smooth, also graced the occasion.