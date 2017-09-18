APC: Gov Shettima breaks silence, says no aspirant questioned primaries

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor & Ndahi Marama

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State yesterday said that none of the 12 aspirants questioned the process that led to the emergence of Dr. Tony Nwoye as the candidate before, during and after the primaries. Governor Shettima who chaired the panel spoke when he presented the report of his panel to the party.

Governor Shettima, was accompanied by the Committee’s Secretary, Navy Commander Giwa Daramola (Rtd) and three members, Engineer Muazu Magaji, Dr. Ray Murphy and Alhaji Mustapha Mayana when he presented the report to the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Osita Izunaso at the residence of the party’s chairman, Chief Odigie-Oyegun in Abuja on Sunday with chairman awaiting to be passed the report.

Receiving the report, Senator Izunaso thanked the committee for what he described as a “good job.”

Speaking yesterday, Governor Shettima said:

“ The Committee particularly notes with satisfaction that before and during the election, all aspirants confirmed to have received the list of delegates. The committee also notes with satisfaction that before and during the election, none of the aspirants raised questions concerning the integrity of the list of delegates.

“The committee notes with satisfaction that all delegates were duly accredited and conveyed to voting venue in the presence of agents of all aspirants and none of the agents raised questions about the integrity of the process before and during the election.

“The committee notes with satisfaction that none of the aspirants questioned procedures of voting, sorting, collation and counting of results before, during and after the election. The committee notes with satisfaction that security agencies provided adequate personnel that guaranteed the integrity of the entire process and that none of aspirants raised questions concerning the integrity of any security personnel.

“The committee notes with satisfaction that chairman of the election appeal panel , former Minister of Works, Dr Hassan Lawal was in Awka with the committee and he observed all election processes. Presidential Adviser to the President, Baba Femi Ojudu was also in Awka to observe the election at the instance of the National Secretariat and he has prepared his report. The committee also notes that the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) observed conduct of the election in compliance with electoral laws.

“Most importantly, the committee notes with satisfaction that the Election held peacefully with none of the aspirants raising any complaints before the committee in relation to the integrity of all processes of the election” the Governor read from the conclusion of the report.

Receiving the report, the APC National Organizing Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso commended the Governor and members of his committee for what he described as a ‘good job’ promising to table the report before the National Working Committee of the party. He thanked the Governor for accepting what he called “a difficult national assessment that most people tend to avoid”. The Governor and members of his committee later held a closed door session with members of the National Working Committee with the National Chairman of the Party in attendance”.