Yorubas in diaspora join call for restructuring

…Gani Adams suggests method

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, in Europe has joined the call for restructuring of Nigeria.

The European chapter of the OPU, however, suggested that restructuring should be done along regional lines, saying it will enhance the development of the country and rescue it from imminent crash.

The 3rd OPU summit, held in Gothenburg, Sweden, attracted delegates from 10 Europe chapters and various Nigeria union associations in Europe.

A communique issued at the end summit said the group “supports the call for restructuring and devolution of power”, saying it globally seeks, wants and supports that Nigeria be structured via regional line.

OPU’s European Coordinator, Chief Victor Adewale, while welcoming delegates to the 3rd Europe Summit, said: “It is an understatement that Nigeria is a failed nation, and there is urgent need for all stakeholders to come together and determine how the future should be tackled”.

Suggesting the method of restructuring, OPU convener, Otunba Gani Adams, said there is need to adopt “mutual understanding and compromise” to make the country’s democracy workable.

In his keynote address, Adams canvassed for the strategies used by the Swedish to accomplish the political and economic progress.

On his part, the guest lecturer at the event, Saad Muhialdeen, who spoke on leadership and mentoring, said leadership is not only about being the head but also about showing direction and being positive game changers.

He commended the Yorubas for being the most focal, conscious and well exposed race in Africa.