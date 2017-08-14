Wrestling icon Ric Flair dealing with tough medical issues, seeks prayers

According to reports, Wrestling icon, Ric Flair was over the weekend hospitalized with Representatives seeking prayers from faithful followers.

After initially stating that it was only for a “routine monitoring” and there was no need for panic, representatives from his management Legacy Talent Agency later called for prayers for a yet to be revealed medical condition.

His representatives wrote on Facebook “Did you start watching wrestling because of Ric Flair? Does he entertain you every time you see him? Ever use any of his sayings? Do you have a great Ric Flair story? Do you ‘WOOOOO!’ every time he’s mentioned? Are you a Fan? Friend?

“If you answered ‘Yes’ to any of the above, we need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues. Thank you!” followed by a praying emoji.

Also known as the Nature Boy, Flair, 68, is one of the most well-known professional wrestlers and 16-time world champion, with tenures with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the World Wrestling Federation, which later become WWE.

He has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as an individual and as a member of The Four Horsemen.