Wike accuses APC of misleading the public through cut-editing video-footage

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of misleading the public through manipulated, cut-editing video-footage.

In the video-footage Wike said: “There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state.

“If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items. ”

But reacting to the video-footage governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in a statement titled ‘This video-shopped media campaign is dead on arrival’ said the APC sponsored the cutting and editing of a video-footage of the commissioning of Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in January 2017.

And that the manipulated footage was ‘merchant for circulation for a handsome fee’.

The statement read thus

‘Our attention has been drawn to a negative online media campaign being waged against the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by elements within the Rivers APC, for which they have employed some online and traditional media managers.

‘Those involved in this sponsored media campaign have resumed their series of videoshop to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

‘This time, the APC has sponsored the cut-editing of a video-footage during the commissioning of Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

‘This manipulated footage by the APC has been forwarded to APC propaganda merchants for circulation for a handsome fee.

‘Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the contrived video.

‘This is a futile attempt at misinformation and irresponsible journalism. An attempt to help the impotent Rivers APC through the back door.

‘Nigerians will recall that on January 10, 2017 the Rumuokparali community extended traditional gifts to Governor Wike before he commissioned the road project that opened up their economy . The gift items included a matchete, lantern, yams, salt and gari.

‘The machete was significant as it was handed over to the governor for the protection of the state from electoral fraudsters, criminals and treacherous elements who are conspiring to steal the mandate of the people.

‘This duty, the governor will continue to perform. The mandate of the people remains sacred. Governor Wike will always protect it.

‘Upon receipt of the gifts, Governor Wike went philosophical. He assured the good people of Rivers State that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has been completely dislodged in the state.

‘He noted that the vestiges of APC were removed following the mass execution of key projects across the state.

‘Governor Wike said that the APC no longer has a voice in the state because leaders of the party are only involved in anti-people programmes.

‘He lauded the Akpor people for giving him the traditional mandate to protect the people of the state , pointing out that he will stand for the people at all times.

‘He said: “There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state.

“If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items. ”

‘This is a philosophical charge. An assurance that the state will not succumb to intimidation, violence and propaganda of the APC. A declaration that Rivers people will freely choose their leaders and that the federal might is impotent in the affairs of the State.

‘This infantile online circulation will fizzle out as it lacks substance. The sponsors should hide their heads in shame because Rivers is PDP. APC has no place in Rivers State.’