WHO, UNICEF, others hail Ugwuanyi on healthcare delivery

ENUGU—Enugu State International Partners on Health have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his passionate, visionary and supportive roles towards qualitative, efficient and affordable healthcare delivery in the state.

In their separate remarks at the flag-off of the first round of the 2017 Maternal, New Born and Child Health, MNCH, week, which was performed by the governor, the international partners noted that Enugu State had been playing its role effectively in the exercise, which is aimed at reducing the high maternal, newborn and child mortality rates in the state in particular and the country in general.

Speaking, the state coordinator of World Health Organisation, WHO, Dr. Onyinye Emefiena, said Ugwuanyi had been ensuring that the routine immunization for new born and children under five years is strictly adhered to and that the health of their mothers is guaranteed.

Dr. Ibrahim Conte, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Enugu, stated that the organisation had under the present administration enjoyed tremendous goodwill and result-oriented partnership, which have resulted in the successes recorded in the state’s health sector.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in his address stated that the programme was necessitated by the compelling need for his administration to focus attention on the unacceptably high maternal, newborn and child mortality rates in Nigeria and explore the most effective ways to address the challenge it poses to the whole society.