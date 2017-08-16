Breaking News
Translate

What you might not already know about the Europa play-offs

On 4:26 pmIn Sports by OkogbaComments

Wayne Rooney, Ajax and Fenerbahçe are among the star attractions as the play-off ties get under way this week; UEFA.com picks out some key facts for all 22 games.

WEDNESDAY

Utrecht v Zenit
Group stage contenders in 2010/11, Utrecht are unbeaten in five in Europe (W1 D4). Zenit’s record in seven games against Dutch sides is W4 D1 L2 (W3 D1 at home – W1 L2 in the Netherlands).

THURSDAY
AC Milan v Shkëndija
This is a red-and-black derby – the Italian ‘Rossoneri’ v the Macedonian ‘Kuq e Zi’. Italian teams’ record in eight UEFA meetings with Macedonian clubs is W6 D2 L0.

Ajax v Rosenborg
Last season’s beaten UEFA Europa League finalists, Ajax met Rosenborg in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League first group stage; the sides drew 0-0 in Trondheim and 1-1 in Amsterdam.

Altach v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Israeli teams are unbeaten in their last six UEFA meetings with Austrian clubs (W5 D1). Maccabi are on a seven-game European winning streak; Altach are yet to lose in five UEFA away fixtures (W3 D2).

Apollon Limassol v Midtjylland
Midtjylland have bitter memories of their only past tie with Cypriot opponents; they lost to APOEL on away goals in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

BATE Borisov v Olexandriya
BATE’s record in four European meetings with Ukrainian sides is D1 L3 – including a 7-0 home defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Club Brugge v AEK Athens
Club Brugge’s record in ten meetings with Greek clubs is W4 D4 L2; AEK are yet to win in ten UEFA encounters with Belgian sides (D6 L4).

Dinamo v Skënderbeu
Dinamo have made a record 101 appearances in UEFA qualifying competitions, and beat Skënderbeu 6-2 on aggregate in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League play-offs.

Domžale v Marseille
Domžale have won their last six European home games, but have yet to make it to a major group stage. Marseille were losing finalists in the 1998/99 and 2003/04 UEFA Cups.

Everton v Hajduk Split
Wayne Rooney scored his first goal since his return to Everton on Saturday. Hajduk’s record in 14 European meetings with English clubs is W3 D2 L9.

FH Hafnarfjördur v Braga
FH are angling to become the first Icelandic side to reach a major UEFA group stage; Icelandic clubs’ record in eight UEFA meetings with Portuguese teams is W0 D3 L6 F2 A29.

Krasnodar v Crvena zvezda
Krasnodar midfielder Mihailo Ristić joined the club from Crvena zvezda this summer. Crvena zvezda’s record in six UEFA games against Russian clubs is W2 D1 L3.

Legia Warszawa v Sheriff
Legia have not conceded in their last four European home games (W3 D1). Polish clubs’ record in six UEFA meetings with Moldovan sides is W3 D1 L2.

Ludogorets v Sūduva
Ludogorets eliminated another Lithuanian side, Žalgiris, in this season’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. Sūduva have made it through three UEFA rounds for the first time.

Marítimo v Dynamo Kyiv
The journey from Kyiv to Funchal is around 4,300 km. Dynamo’s record in 20 UEFA meetings with Portuguese sides is W6 D4 L10.

Osijek v Austria Wien
Osijek have won their three European home games this season without conceding. Austria’s record in four UEFA meetings with Croatian sides is W1 D2 L1.

Panathinaikos v Athletic Club
Panathinaikos have not won in their last 14 meetings with Spanish clubs; their overall UEFA record against Liga sides is W3 D7 L17.

PAOK v Östersund
PAOK featured in the last four UEFA Europa League group stages; Östersund have already accounted for Galatasaray in what is their maiden European campaign.

Partizan v Videoton
The sides met in the 1984/85 UEFA Cup third round; Partizan lost 5-0 in Hungary – Jószef Szabó scoring four goals for Videoton – but rallied a little to win the return leg 2-0.

Plzeň v AEK Larnaca
AEK lost to another Czech club – Slovan Liberec – in last season’s play-offs, but made it past Mladá Boleslav in the 2011/12 third qualifying round.

Vardar v Fenerbahçe
Macedonian clubs are unbeaten in four UEFA meetings with Turkish sides: W3 D1. Fenerbahçe signed midfield prospect Elif Elmas from Vardar’s city rivals Rabotnicki this summer.

Viitorul v Salzburg
Romanian champions Viitorul are owned by national footballing great Gheorghe Hagi. Salzburg’s record in six meetings with Romanian sides is W3 D1 L2.

Culled from UEFA.com


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.