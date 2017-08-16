What you might not already know about the Europa play-offs

Wayne Rooney, Ajax and Fenerbahçe are among the star attractions as the play-off ties get under way this week; UEFA.com picks out some key facts for all 22 games.

WEDNESDAY

Utrecht v Zenit

Group stage contenders in 2010/11, Utrecht are unbeaten in five in Europe (W1 D4). Zenit’s record in seven games against Dutch sides is W4 D1 L2 (W3 D1 at home – W1 L2 in the Netherlands).

THURSDAY

AC Milan v Shkëndija

This is a red-and-black derby – the Italian ‘Rossoneri’ v the Macedonian ‘Kuq e Zi’. Italian teams’ record in eight UEFA meetings with Macedonian clubs is W6 D2 L0.

Ajax v Rosenborg

Last season’s beaten UEFA Europa League finalists, Ajax met Rosenborg in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League first group stage; the sides drew 0-0 in Trondheim and 1-1 in Amsterdam.

Altach v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Israeli teams are unbeaten in their last six UEFA meetings with Austrian clubs (W5 D1). Maccabi are on a seven-game European winning streak; Altach are yet to lose in five UEFA away fixtures (W3 D2).

Apollon Limassol v Midtjylland

Midtjylland have bitter memories of their only past tie with Cypriot opponents; they lost to APOEL on away goals in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

BATE Borisov v Olexandriya

BATE’s record in four European meetings with Ukrainian sides is D1 L3 – including a 7-0 home defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Club Brugge v AEK Athens

Club Brugge’s record in ten meetings with Greek clubs is W4 D4 L2; AEK are yet to win in ten UEFA encounters with Belgian sides (D6 L4).

Dinamo v Skënderbeu

Dinamo have made a record 101 appearances in UEFA qualifying competitions, and beat Skënderbeu 6-2 on aggregate in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League play-offs.

Domžale v Marseille

Domžale have won their last six European home games, but have yet to make it to a major group stage. Marseille were losing finalists in the 1998/99 and 2003/04 UEFA Cups.

Everton v Hajduk Split

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal since his return to Everton on Saturday. Hajduk’s record in 14 European meetings with English clubs is W3 D2 L9.

FH Hafnarfjördur v Braga

FH are angling to become the first Icelandic side to reach a major UEFA group stage; Icelandic clubs’ record in eight UEFA meetings with Portuguese teams is W0 D3 L6 F2 A29.

Krasnodar v Crvena zvezda

Krasnodar midfielder Mihailo Ristić joined the club from Crvena zvezda this summer. Crvena zvezda’s record in six UEFA games against Russian clubs is W2 D1 L3.

Legia Warszawa v Sheriff

Legia have not conceded in their last four European home games (W3 D1). Polish clubs’ record in six UEFA meetings with Moldovan sides is W3 D1 L2.

Ludogorets v Sūduva

Ludogorets eliminated another Lithuanian side, Žalgiris, in this season’s UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. Sūduva have made it through three UEFA rounds for the first time.

Marítimo v Dynamo Kyiv

The journey from Kyiv to Funchal is around 4,300 km. Dynamo’s record in 20 UEFA meetings with Portuguese sides is W6 D4 L10.

Osijek v Austria Wien

Osijek have won their three European home games this season without conceding. Austria’s record in four UEFA meetings with Croatian sides is W1 D2 L1.

Panathinaikos v Athletic Club

Panathinaikos have not won in their last 14 meetings with Spanish clubs; their overall UEFA record against Liga sides is W3 D7 L17.

PAOK v Östersund

PAOK featured in the last four UEFA Europa League group stages; Östersund have already accounted for Galatasaray in what is their maiden European campaign.

Partizan v Videoton

The sides met in the 1984/85 UEFA Cup third round; Partizan lost 5-0 in Hungary – Jószef Szabó scoring four goals for Videoton – but rallied a little to win the return leg 2-0.

Plzeň v AEK Larnaca

AEK lost to another Czech club – Slovan Liberec – in last season’s play-offs, but made it past Mladá Boleslav in the 2011/12 third qualifying round.

Vardar v Fenerbahçe

Macedonian clubs are unbeaten in four UEFA meetings with Turkish sides: W3 D1. Fenerbahçe signed midfield prospect Elif Elmas from Vardar’s city rivals Rabotnicki this summer.

Viitorul v Salzburg

Romanian champions Viitorul are owned by national footballing great Gheorghe Hagi. Salzburg’s record in six meetings with Romanian sides is W3 D1 L2.

