We’ve beefed up security along Benin-Lagos express road —Edo CP

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—THE Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr Haliru Gwandu, weekend, disclosed that security had been beefed up on the Benin-Lagos express road with the deployment of Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, which he said now patrols the road.

The Police Commissioner also disclosed that suspected cultists and not armed robbers killed the reporter of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, in Edo State, Mr Lawrence Okojie, who was laid to rest in his village, Olinlin-Uzea, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, weekend.

Gwandu while parading 70 suspected armed robbers, cultists and kidnappers in Benin City, noted that the incessant robbery attacks on the Benin-Lagos express road had been checked “because we are now patrolling the area with APC and that is why if you look in the past two months, there had been no robbery attack on that road.

“We have seen enough peace here in the past two months. In the past, we received incessant reports of attacks, especially on the Benin-Ore express road, but today, that is no longer the case because of the measures we had put in place.”

On the killers of the NTA reporter, Gwandu said: “It was a cult related matter, the cultists were fighting around that area and unfortunately the NTA reporter ran into their shooting and he was killed while he was trekking back home after work. But, we were able to arrest the guy who gunned him down. The guy is cooling in prison right now because it was a clear case of murder.”

“God has touched the minds of people to help us with good information and we have been able to make so many arrests, recovered ammunitions. The statistics we have nine cases of armed robbery reported and we arrested 36 of the suspects. We have recovered so many exhibits. Under kidnapping, we have received six cases of kidnapping and we apprehended 18 suspects.”