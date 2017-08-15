Video: Edo H/Assembly members fight dirty, kick, throw seats at each other

Video captures showdown in Edo House of Assembly where House members fought dirty, kicking and throwing seats at each other.
What do you say? Type your comments below.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Video captures showdown in Edo House of Assembly where House members fought dirty, kicking and throwing seats at each other.
What do you say? Type your comments below.