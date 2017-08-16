UPP dissolves Anambra exco

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the United Progressive Party, UPP, yesterday at its extraordinary meeting announced dissolution of the Dr. Sylvester Igwilo-led acting state working committee in Anambra State.

UPP after the meeting at its National Secretariat, Abuja, also announced the suspension of Mr. Ifeanyi Okonkwo, from Nnobi Ward 1, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, for his alleged culpability in what it described as “the unfolding acts of rebellion against the leadership of the Party”.

The party in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Alhaji Sadeeq Masalla said that the decision to dissolve the acting state working committee as well as the suspension of its member was taken after considering the report of an alleged unfortunate rebellion by some “misguided members of the acting State Working Committee (SWC) of our Party in Anambra State which was carried out through a press conference addressed by Dr. Sylvester Igwilo, the acting State Chairman of the Party.

“The National Working Committee acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) hereby dissolve with immediate effect the acting State Working Committee of the Party led by Dr. Sylvester Igwilo.

“Mr. Ifeanyi Okonkwo, a member of the Party from Nnobi Ward 1, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, is also suspended from being a member of the Party for his culpability in the unfolding acts of rebellion against the leadership of the Party.

“The Party shall put the necessary machinery in motion to get to the root of the rebellion with a view to identifying the actual culprits and their sponsors.

“We wish to assure loyal members of our Party in Anambra State that no member who is innocent of this rebellion will suffer any sanction.

“We assure the general public and members of our Party especially the already published delegates to the Governorship Primary Election scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday 19th August 2017, shall proceed unhindered.”