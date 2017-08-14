UPP clears Chidoka, Offodile for primary

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE United Progressive Party, UPP, has screened and cleared the two aspirants who picked its nomination form and fulfilled the requirements of the party to contest for the ticket.

The two aspirants cleared by the UPP Screening Committee led by its National Secretary, Alhaji Sadeeq Masalla were a two term member of the House of Representatives, Chudi Offodile; and former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps and immediate past Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ogbuehi Dike in Abuja weekend, said that the party will continue to abide by its guidelines in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in its preparation for the election.

According to the statement, “Following the report of the Screening Committee, the Party can now confirm that Hon. Chudi Offodile and Chief Osita Chidoka are eligible to participate in its Primary Election scheduled to hold on Saturday 19th August 2017, at Awka, Anambra State.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to reassure all the members of our great Party and the general public that in compliance with our commitment and pledge the Primary Election shall be transparent, credible and a level playing ground provided for all the accredited delegates and aspirants contesting for the Party gubernatorial ticket.”