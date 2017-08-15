Unizik student’s decomposing body found in room

By Bartholomew Madukwe

The body of a female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been found decomposing in her room. The body was found collapsed on a water dispenser.

The deceased, whose name is unknown, was described by her neighbours as an easy-going student, who minds her business.

According to one of her neighbours, she was last seen or heard from four days ago.

She said: “It was the huge swarm of flies that besieged the lady’s door and an occasional smell oozing out of the room that made the residents realise that something was amiss.

“The door was broken down and her decomposing body found.”