Unilag College of Medicine inducts 106 medical, dental graduates

Lagos – The College of Medicine, University Of Lagos (CMUL), Lagos State, on Monday inducted 106 newly qualified medical and dental practitioners into the profession, during its 2016 Medical and Dental Induction Ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Folusho Lesi, the Provost of CMUL, advised the newly inducted medical and dental practitioners to join other health workers in providing quality healthcare to the society.

He advised the graduates to abide by the ethics of the profession and embrace team work, to curtail professional rivalry.

“My charge to the young doctors is for them to go out and work as part of the health team that will improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“It is also important for them to ensure that they work together with other members of the health team.

“Team work is one thing that should be emphasised, there is so much rivalry between professional groups and it is not necessary because the patients suffer.

“So, they should go out and contribute their part by seeing themselves as members of the society, who have important roles to play.’’

The provost advised the inductees to be hard working and committed to their duties.

“I urge you to put the welfare of your patients first, render skillful effective service and your needs will be taken care of.

“Also, make personal efforts to continually update yourself with current information in the profession,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Dr Kunle Onakoya, the guest speaker at the ceremony, advised the inductees to imbibe the ethics, rules and regulations of the profession and stand out among their colleagues.

Onakoya, who is also an Orthopaedic Surgeon, urged the graduates to be committed and dedicated to the course of promoting their professions in the country.

“I urge the young doctors to rise above discouragement because they will surely encounter one; they need to be an oasis because oasis is a fertile ground which struggles to survive in spite of hardship.

“Regardless of hardship in school, every young doctor needs to flourish and strive for excellence.

“Striving for excellence will help them to give back to the society by contributing to the health system.”

He adviced them to be compassionate, understand the feelings of their patients and treat them as expected.

Onakoya also advised aspiring medical students to be hardworking as well as embrace the required concentration and determination.

He urged governments at all levels to boost and upgrade the health system for a good and efficient healthcare delivery system.

According to Onakoya, boosting the health system will attract and encourage Nigerian health professionals outside the country to return home.

Responding on behalf of the graduates, Mr Azeez Arisekola, one the best graduating students, said he would serve the nation by being committed to saving lives.

He also advised the students to believe in themselves and be determined to always to be the best in all their endeavours.

Another graduate, Mr Emmanuel Ohaa, said he would use his training to enhance national development and save lives.

“I also thank my parents, lecturers and the university management for grooming me to be effective and efficient.

“I encourage colleagues to be humble, intelligent and aspire to attain more academic excellence, with a view to achieving their dreams,’’ he said.

The six inductees were awarded with cash gifts for being the best in various categories. (NAN)