UN chief congratulates Kenya on elections

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has congratulated the people of Kenya for their peaceful participation in the presidential elections.

Guterres stressed the importance of dialogue to defuse tensions and called on the political leaders to send clear messages to their supporters urging them to refrain from violence in the wake of the polls.

A statement issued by UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General had taken note of the results of the presidential election in Kenya.

The UN scribe had also noted the announcement of the results of the presidential election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which declared Uhuru Kenyatta as President-elect.

“He calls on those political leaders disputing the elections results to address election-related disputes through the relevant constitutionally mandated institutions,” said the Spokesman said.

Guterres also called on the political leaders to send clear messages to their supporters urging them to refrain from violence.

He said the UN, in close collaboration with the African Union and other multilateral and bilateral partners, was fully engaged with Kenya’s political leadership and relevant stakeholders to facilitate the successful conclusion of the electoral process.

The official figures released by the Kenya’s electoral commission indicated that Kenyatta secured 54.27 per cent to defeat Odinga who scored 44.74 per cent of the ballots cast.