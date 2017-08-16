Trump appoints new Communications Director

President Trump’s longtime aide Hope Hicks will serve as the interim White House director of communications and will help the president find a permanent person for the job, according to a senior administration official.

However temporary it is, it was the latest reshuffling in the White House and comes at a time when the president’s remarks on White nationalist demonstrators were drawing fire from Democrats and Republicans.

The role of communications director is to set a clear and direct message coming from the White House each day.

Culled from DailySun.