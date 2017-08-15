Tricycle operators endorse Obiano

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

TRICYCLE operators in Anambra State under the aegis of, KKAWAAPU Amalgamated Tricycle Union of Anambra State, an umbrella body uniting all the tricycle unions operating in the state, has endorsed Governor Willie Obiano for second tenure, and pledged to work assiduously to ensure his re-election into office.

The union disclosed this through its State Executive Chairman, Mr. Anthony Ogalonye and State Administrative Secretary, Mr. Linus Ufoh, while speaking with Vanguard in an interview in Onitsha during the inauguration of the KKAWAAPU Local Government Executive Caretaker Committee, held at its Anambra State Administrative Headquarters, New American Road, Onitsha.

The union said their basis for the endorsement of Governor Obiano include the fact that his administration has enthroned peace in their union by uniting all the splinter groups as one body that is now working together for their welfare, their passengers and the state.

They said that apart from enthroning peace in their union, Governor Obiano’s administration has maintained adequate security for the people of the state, their members and passengers, adding that they are enjoying good road network that has reduced wears and tears in their tricycles.

They also thanked the state Commissioner for Road, Rail and water Transportation, Hon. Chinwe Nwaebili for her contributions and advise to the final enthronement of peace in the union, adding that they will do all they can to support the state government in its effort to ensure increase its internally generated revenue.