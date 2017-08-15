Traditional rulers tasked on peace

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—The Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Muhammdu Mustapha, has tasked traditional rulers to use their experiences to fast track development and propagate peaceful coexistence in the country.

He said: “As the custodians of the people, your wealth of experience is most needed now that the hate speech has become the order of the day.”

Mustapha made the call in Yola, weekend, during the turbanning of former Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Engr. Omar Suleiman, as the new Dokaji Adamawa.

In his acceptance speech, Engr. Suleiman expressed support for constitutional review to better the lots of traditional institution which, he noted, played a vital role in ensuring peace in their domain.

Former Military Administrator of Plateau State, Gen. Aliyu Kama (retd.), and his Birnin Kebbi counterpart, Adamu Aliero, were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.