Telecomm masts don’t cause cancer— NCC

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has dismissed fears that telecommunications masts could cause cancer.

Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismai Adedigba, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said Nigerians should not panic at the sight of the communication masts, adding that no research has shown they were dangerous to health.

Adedigba said NCC was in Port Harcourt to sensitise customers of the various network providers on their rights as consumers, adding that they should not hesitate to channel complaints to their service providers.

He said NCC also opened a customer care desk for complains, noting that a toll-free line had been dedicated for customers.

Adedigba’s words: “Service providers have also gone further to provide avenues through the social media for consumers to make enquiries and seek information about products and services.”

At the sensitisation forum, the various service providers were on ground to entertain complaints.