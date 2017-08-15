Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was celebrating Monday after winning a sexual assault lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her before a gig.

A federal court judge in Denver allowed her complaint that David Mueller had fondled her buttocks during a photo opportunity in the city’s Pepsi Center arena in 2013.

Swift thanked her lawyers in a statement “for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” Swift added.

“My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”