Stop the quit notice now, Jibrin warns groups

…As PDP Rescue Group calls for transparent congresses in seven states

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin has warned those issuing quit notices to Nigerians of other ethnic nationalities to stop forthwith, saying the call by Northern Youth for the Igbo to quit and the call by militants for Northerners and Yoruba to quit the South-south is a joke that must not be allowed to wear the appearance of reality.

He also condemned the call by Benue youths for the Fulani to quit their land, noting that Nigerians must learn to live with one another in true love and brotherhood. In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Jibrin explained that Fulani elders and concerned groups have met saying a delegation under his chairmanship is set to visit all parts of the country to reconcile Fulani herdsmen, farmers and various communities across the country.

Warning against hate speeches, Walid said: “I want to advise all against hate speeches. Instead, we should find ways and means for unity and peace and allow us have permanent places wherever we are in Nigeria.

“To continue to call for Igbo in the north to quit is enough jokes which must stop immediately. Another call from militants in the South-south that Northerners and Yoruba should leave must stop.

“The recent call by Benue youths that the Fulani herdsmen living in Benue must leave should stop because recently the Fulani elders and concerned group have met and a delegation under my chairmanship is to visit all parts of the country to reconcile between Fulani herdsmen, farmers and various communities. We have started with Taraba,” the statement reads, adding that a true Northerner has nothing against the Igbo.

“A true Northerner does not at all support Igbo to leave the North. We must be allowed to live freely in any part of Nigeria. Many concerned Northerners have a movement called ‘The Protection of Igbo in North,’ under my chairmanship… I happened to attend Okitipupa National College in Ode-Aye, Ondo state where we made lasting friends among the Yoruba,” he said urging Nigerians to “emulate Sardauna, Akintola, Awolowo, Azikiwe and Tafawa Balewa.”

Meanwhile, the PDP Rescue Group has lauded last Saturday Non-Elective Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party and tasked the National Caretaker Committee, NCC to ensure a free, fair and transparent congresses in seven states which executive committees were dissolved at the convention.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Barrister Mukhtari Shehu Shagari, the group threw its weight behind the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led leadership of the party, urging it to consult widely in the interest of the party.

“The group assessed the performance of the caretaker committee with great optimism and appraised the resolutions at the convention. The group while supporting the resolutions of the convention, suggests free, fair and transparent congresses for the 7 states the convention dissolved their executive committees.

“The group further suggests that NCC appoints people of unquestionable integrity to the various state committees to be duly charged with the responsibility of conducting new congresses. Wide consultation should be done with a view to having all-inclusive process for stakeholders.

“With the new direction of democratic governance for the party devoid of impunity, corruption and imposition, we urge party members irrespective of status to abide by the constitution of the party and its rules and regulations. We appeal to party members to exhaust all available processes within the party in resolving all disputes and grievances rather than turning to courts for injunctions in little matters that could be fairly resolved in the best interest of all parties concerned,” the statement reads.