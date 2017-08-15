Stop delving into pipeline surveillance matters, HOSTCOM tells Boroh

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—HOST Communities of Nigeria, Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Isoko ethnic nationality chapter, Delta State, yesterday, told the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), to desist from delving into matters relating to pipeline surveillance jobs and direct his focus to issues concerning the amnesty programme.

It described Boroh’s alleged claims that nine states of Niger Delta had forwarded names of youths to the Amnesty Office and the Presidential Villa for the purpose of collation for oil pipeline surveillance and security jobs as a strategy to deny the people of the host communities’ real participation in the surveillance of oil and gas pipelines in their domains.

Speaking with newsmen at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, Chairman of the chapter, Mr Morrister Idibra, said all HOSTCOM chairmen in the region were already in talks with the Federal Government on how to submit names of youths from the oil bearing communities for the pipeline surveillance job.

Idibra said: “There is no record of communities’ leaders in Delta State that have submitted names of youths from the oil bearing communities to the office of Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen Boroh for the pipeline surveillance job.”