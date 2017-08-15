SSRG dismisses calls for restructuring, says corruption is Nigeria’s problem

By Emmanuel Aziken

The South-South Reawakening Group has dismissed calls for the restructuring of the country as a noisy distraction from what it Tuesday declared as the ongoing efforts towards salvaging the country from the grip of corruption.

Convener of the group, Comrade Joseph Ambakederimo at an interaction session with newsmen to mark his 56th birthday said the call for restructuring will in no time die away when the advocates find other pursuits to sooth their lusts.

The Ijaw born activist noting that corruption was the major thing holding the country back said:

“We all seem to be a confused bunch of people in an organized chaos. Successive Heads of Governments have said that they will not be the ones to preside over the Balkanization of Nigeria and that the unity of Nigeria remains indivisible. So, who will bell the cat?

“For us in the SSRG, it is nothing but a wishful thinking and l want to assure Nigerians that in no distant time we shall hear of another lexicon that shall envelop us just as we have been drowned with the lexicon of “RESTRUCTURING.”

“Again, in the SSRG, we ask, will this restructuring stop the cancerous corruption that has pervaded the entire Nigerian landscape? Is it the restructuring that will bring internal democratic norms into our political parties? Is it restructuring that will stop people burying money in septic tanks, farm lands, in overhead tanks, and in cemeteries?

“Is it restructuring that will stop budget padding….is it restructuring that will stop our teachers from becoming traders and turning classrooms into a marketplace…is restructuring that will stop the legislative arm from appropriating to themselves jumbo emoluments they do not deserve? We can go on and on without end.

“Our position is at variance with the clamour for the call to restructure the country. We see nothing wrong with the structure of Nigeria as it is today and in future, the problem with Nigeria is good governance and nothing more. Corruption has made us not to see ourselves as one people. Corruption has made us see ourselves as ‘I am a Moslem you are a Christian,’ ‘I am a Christian, and you are a Moslem.’

“It is only corruption that has somewhat bound us together because when they want to steal and appropriate to themselves our common patrimony there doesn’t seem to be Christian or Muslim dichotomy anymore. Therefore our position is we have to restructure ourselves, our minds first before we talk of restructuring of the country. We have to do an introspection on how we live our lives, how we conduct ourselves, how we manage our affairs, how do we see Nigeria and where we want Nigeria to be. Anything short of that will certainly lead us nowhere no matter how we try.”