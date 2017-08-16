SSANU-LASU pledges to defend members’ rights, ensure adequate welfare

The Senior Staff of Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Lagos State University (LASU) Chapter, has pledged to continually defend its members’ rights and ensure a better welfare package for them from management.

Mr Saheed Oseni, Chairman of the Union, said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the re-elected executive committee of the union.

Oseni appreciated the members for returning the executive unopposed for another tenure, as a reward for their efforts in the last administration.

Newsmen report that the union renewed the mandate of its executive committee which expired in June 2017 by returning them unopposed.

The chairman said he insisted on an election, to satisfy those who may be interested in any of the elective positions, “but while the floor was open, no new aspirant came up to obtain a form until the electoral committee concluded its assignment’’.

Oseni recalled that the union’s tenure in the last dispensation of the past Vice-Chancellor was associated with various struggles and several agitations.

He recalled that the executive did not rest on its oars to ensure that the union members were more represented in management and that no member was victimised for featuring in union activities.

Mr Alfred Jimoh, Vice President, SSANU South-West Zone, while swearing-in the new executive, commended them for their relentless efforts in their previous tenure.

Jimoh said when the SSANU-LASU Chairman called him to notify him that the executive committee was returned unopposed, he was initially skeptical.

He said he felt so because a similar incident had happened in one of the chapters but it turned out to be false when the zonal leadership got there.

“But when we got to LASU for confirmation, the report we got showed that the congress actually validated the return of this executive,’’ he said.

Jimoh said that he was not surprised at the resolution of the congress to return the executive committee because the SSANU-LASU Oseni-led administration had always been at the forefront, even in national issues.

He lauded the executive for the completion of the SSANU-LASU secretariat the foundation of which was led by the past Chairman, Olufunmilayo Sessi.

Jimoh, however, urged the executive not to rest on its oars but to rather build on it through hard work and mutual understanding.

NAN