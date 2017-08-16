Sokoto Assembly removes Deputy House Leader

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto State House of Assembly, yesterday, removed its Deputy House Leader, Kabiru Ibrahim, after 21 members passed a vote of no confidence on him.

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium among the members on the floor of the House, during which Malami Galadanchi (Sokoto North 1), was injured.

Security operatives were seen on the premises of the Assembly.

Announcing the resolution of members at the day’s sitting, the Speaker, Salihu Maidaji, said 21 members endorsed the removal.

The House Leader, Garba Bello, told newsmen that the vote of no confidence was as a result of constitutional breach by Ibrahim, who engaged in politicking before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced a timetable.

However, a member representing Gudu constituency, Sani Yakubu, alleged that the Speaker was involved in some deals he was concealing, adding that the embattled Deputy Leader was committed to ensure sanity in the House.

He said: “I, along with 10 other members, dissociate ourselves from the impeachment. I vow to challenge it.”