Shell expresses worry over occupation of flow station

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT —SHELL Petroleum Development Compay, has expressed worry with the safety of those occupying its facilities in Belema community, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It will be recalled that aggrieved natives of Belema and Offoin-Ama communities in the council had since Friday occupied the oil facilities, demanding the withdrawal of Shell’s licence to operate the flow station and handed over to an indigenous oil firm.

Meanwhile, briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Stakeholders Relations Manager of the oil company, Dr Alice Ajieh, said occupation of the flow station was not the appropriate way to express their grievance and that since it was also a gas plant, lives could be at risk.

“Is it by invading a facility that their needs will be addressed? The greatest worry is the safety of the people because it’s a gas plant,” she said.

The firm’s General Manager, External Relations, Mr. Igo Weli, noted that the occupation of the facilities could scare investors away, adding that there were clear process of acquisition and divestment of assets.