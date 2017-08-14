Shehu Sani backs ASUU’s strike, urges FG to declare state of emergency

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Shehu Sani, APC, Kaduna Central Monday threw his weight behind the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

According to him, it was time for the Federal government to declare emergency on the state of public universities, polytechnic and colleges of education, just as he called on the executive to dialogue and meet up the demands of the union, adding, ” “Giving some children the best of education and denying some children same is aimed at entrenching and sustaining a political, social and economic dynasty of class order.

He stated this Monday in series of tweets on his twitter handle @shehusani. The tweets read: “First, I wholeheartedly support ASUU strike. Secondly, I call on the executive to dialogue and meet up the demands of the Union. Thirdly, the need to declare emergency on the state of public universities, polytechnic and colleges of education is now.

"Giving some children the best of education and denying some children same is aimed at entrenching and sustaining a political, social and economic dynasty of class order."