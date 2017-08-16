Russia fumes, condemns Boko Haram attacks that killed 30 in Northeastern Nigeria

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the terror attack in Nigeria that left 30 people killed and over 80 injured.

On Tuesday, three suicide attacks hit a refugee camp and a market in the village of Konduga near Maidguri.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We decisively condemn any manifestation of extremism and violence against civilians as well as consistently support the efforts of the Nigerian leadership to fight the terrorism threat, primarily with criminal activities of the Boko Haram group,” the statement issued on Wednesday said.

The ministry also expressed condolences to the victims’ relatives and friends.

“We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured people,” the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that no Russian citizens were injured as a result of the terror attack.

Boko Haram militants launched large-scale attacks in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 and bombed a UN office in Abuja in 2011, killing 21 people.

They have also kidnapped thousands during the years of insurgency to fund their efforts aimed at introducing a strict Sharia law in the region.

Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad are engaged in military operations to fight Boko Haram.

NAN reports that authorities said no fewer than 45 of 82 victims of the suicide bomb attack have been transferred from the General Hospital, Konduga, to State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

A doctor at the general hospital, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen on Wednesday that 17 people were brought in dead to the facility.

The doctor said three others died at a hospital in Maiduguri.

“Initially, 17 persons and three suicide bombers were killed at the scene of the attack, while three others, including a child, died at the hospital in Maiduguri.

“We are providing treatment to the victims admitted in the hospital while those with serious cases were referred to Maiduguri,” the doctor said.

Malam Abdullahi Danbatta, the Head of Rescue Team, State Emergency Management Agency, said the agency’s team evacuated three bodies from the hospital in Maiduguri to Konduga.

Danbatta added that the team evacuated more than 40 people with serious injuries to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police in Borno, Mr Damian Chukwu, had confirmed 16 dead and 82 injured in the attack.

Chukwu said the police had visited and rendered the scene and vicinity of the attack safe and restored normalcy in the area.

Tuesday’s attack occurred two days after Boko Haram insurgents sacked a nearby village, Wanori-Amarwa, killed four persons and maimed two others.

Konduga is one of the towns liberated by the military from the Boko Haram insurgents.

Following the military action, thousands of displaced persons who took refuge at various camps returned to their homes in the area.

The town is 25km from Maiduguri and has a population of more than 20, 000.

Meanwhile, Mr Buana Makinta, a relation of one of the victims, expressed concern over the alleged lack of medications at the regional hospital.

Makinta alleged that the patients were not provided medications many hours after they were admitted at the hospital.

“The medical personnel are handicapped; they only washed the blood and applied bondage to the wounds.

“None of the victims is provided medications due to lack of drugs at the hospital,’’ Makinta alleged.

He called on the government and donor agencies to provide drugs and a generator for the hospital to save lives.