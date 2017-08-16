Ronaldo’s 5-match ban upheld, Zidane in trouble

The Disciplinary Committee of the Real Spanish Football Federation has upheld the five match ban slammed on Real Madrid’s star Cristiano Ronaldo.

It means the player will be missing in action from today, when Madrid host at Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona in the second leg of the Spanish SuperCup.

According to multiple sources, the Committee turned down the appeal by Real Madrid.

The club had expected that the committee would review the sanction, following the red card earned by Ronaldo at the first leg of the SuperCup at Camp Nou on Sunday. The player got the five match ban because he also pushed the referee, Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had hoped that Ronaldo would be spared when he, on Tuesday, reviewed tonight’s clash with Barcelona.

And reports said he may also be in soup as well, as the committee is scrutinising his comment about the ban, especially after he said: “I hope they’ve not got something against Cristiano Ronaldo and people do their job with integrity”. His statement is being interpreted as a challenge of the referee’s authority.

Here is what Zidane said Tuesday about Ronaldo and the ban:

“I am and we are very upset. I’m not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he’ll not play for five games, makes you think that something isn’t right. It’s too long for him. I’ve been very clear in my response. What happened happened, but when you look at the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has got five matches, you have to admit that it’s a lot”

Revoke the suspension?

“I hope that when they meet, they look at it thoroughly. I’m upset that he’s been suspended for five games after what happened. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m telling you how I feel after watching the match again. How is it not going to bother me. I don’t interfere with the work of the referee, we can all make mistakes, but it’s annoying that he’s got five games after what happened.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mood

“Everyone can have their opinion but Cristiano Ronaldo is upset because he wants to play and when he doesn’t play he’s not happy, I hope they’ve not got something against Cristiano Ronaldo and people do their job with integrity. We’re upset that we are not going to have him with us for a long time. We’ll wait to see what happens tomorrow(today). The disciplinary committee is going to meet tomorrow(today) and after that we’ll see what we’re going to do”.