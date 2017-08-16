Ribadu to Magu: I have passed through this myself, continue you’r good work

By Nwafor Sunday

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu has said that the good work done by Magu and criticisms he received rather than applause, has been meted on him too while he was the EFCC boss in 2007.

Nuhu who urged the current EFCC boss to ride on with his good work, said “You are doing a good job despite challenges you contend with your team. “I have passed through this myself. “There is no doubt that the current anti-corruption regime in the country is working.

“We are witnessing essentially a classical case of state capture in which individuals, including those in high public office, use their position to undermine the state and its policies because of their personal interest.”

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of Connected Development (CODE), on Tuesday, Nuhu expressed empathy over Magu’s condition.

In his words, “Unfortunately, some people who are supposed to be part of efforts at restitution are colluding with those who have stolen our commonwealth to frustrate the work of those who are genuinely committed in reversing the ugly trend.

“And as this unholy alliance of corrupt people in and out of government takes root, it is us, the ordinary Nigerians that are the victims.

“Those who have been a stumbling block to the war against corruption clearly do not understand or feel the biting impact of corruption. If they do, they would not put up the kind of resistance we are currently witnessing in the efforts to make a success of the anti-corruption war.

“At the implementation level, I am of the opinion that Ibrahim Magu and his team are doing a great job and they need the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.

“I know how tough this work is, and I can appreciate the challenges they are contending with. We must support and encourage them. Not because we like or dislike them but because they are offering a selfless national service, and they are doing it very well.

“I have chosen to take a stand on this because I have passed through this myself and I see similar signs of those dark moments of 2007 hovering all over us.

“It is always a dangerous cocktail when some corrupt elements in power decide to side with private interests outside government, using the rule of law as a ruse, to muscle sincere efforts to tackle corruption.”

Culled from Thecable.