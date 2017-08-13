Breaking News
I respect Olamide, Vector, but I’m the best rapper in Nigeria — Ceeboi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the release of his anticipated single and visuals, Make Way,   on Friday, World Wave Empire record label artiste, Timileyin Olayinka   Famuagun, famously known as Ceeboi, has declared himself as the fastest and best rapper in the music industry just as he hinted that he would   welcome a rap challenge from any rapper who wants to contest with him.

Ceeboi, who appears to have drawn the ire of followers of happenings in  the entertainment industry over his declaration, in a recent interview  disclosed that he was sure that the release of his new single, Make Way  would clear the doubts in the minds of his critcis, who have literally  called for his head in the last few weeks.

The social media space, in the last five weeks had been awash with the  news of Ceeboi’s new song, who is described as the protege of Krizbeatz,   and in less than one week, the song and video had enjoyed sizable number of reviews. “I  respect Olamide, Remininsce, Vector but I strongly believe I am the best and fastest rapper Nigeria has ever heard of.”

According to Ceeboi, who released his first single, Leena, in 2015,” The  attention has been massive in the last few weeks. Everybody had waited  in anticipation of what I was about to release. Now that we have dropped  the song and visuals on Friday, those who doubted my ability have been  appreciating my work.”

Having released two EPs in 2016, Capital budget and Best rapper with   appearances from Ice Prince, Seriki, Jahbless, Sojay, Kida Kudz, the   rapper had set his mind on the bigger picture.

“I have always looked at the bigger picture since I was young. I grew up  listening to Techo, Twista, Jahbless, Notorious BIG , Tu Pac, Mode 9,   Tuface, and my favourite rapper, Kendrick Lemar,” he stated.


