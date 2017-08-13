I respect Olamide, Vector, but I’m the best rapper in Nigeria — Ceeboi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the release of his anticipated single and visuals, Make Way, on Friday, World Wave Empire record label artiste, Timileyin Olayinka Famuagun, famously known as Ceeboi, has declared himself as the fastest and best rapper in the music industry just as he hinted that he would welcome a rap challenge from any rapper who wants to contest with him.

Ceeboi, who appears to have drawn the ire of followers of happenings in the entertainment industry over his declaration, in a recent interview disclosed that he was sure that the release of his new single, Make Way would clear the doubts in the minds of his critcis, who have literally called for his head in the last few weeks.

The social media space, in the last five weeks had been awash with the news of Ceeboi’s new song, who is described as the protege of Krizbeatz, and in less than one week, the song and video had enjoyed sizable number of reviews. “I respect Olamide, Remininsce, Vector but I strongly believe I am the best and fastest rapper Nigeria has ever heard of.”

According to Ceeboi, who released his first single, Leena, in 2015,” The attention has been massive in the last few weeks. Everybody had waited in anticipation of what I was about to release. Now that we have dropped the song and visuals on Friday, those who doubted my ability have been appreciating my work.”

Having released two EPs in 2016, Capital budget and Best rapper with appearances from Ice Prince, Seriki, Jahbless, Sojay, Kida Kudz, the rapper had set his mind on the bigger picture.

“I have always looked at the bigger picture since I was young. I grew up listening to Techo, Twista, Jahbless, Notorious BIG , Tu Pac, Mode 9, Tuface, and my favourite rapper, Kendrick Lemar,” he stated.