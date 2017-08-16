‘Report child abuse cases to police’

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Child Protection Network, has advised parents on the need to promptly report cases of child abuse to relevant authorities, including the police.

The Chairperson of the organisation, Mrs Margaret Nwagbo, gave the advice in Enugu on Wednesday at a programme organised to create awareness in the fight against child abuse.

She said that the organisation was determined to step up the fight, and provide security tips on how children could be nurtured and protected.

Nwagbo, who was the guest speaker at the programme, said that parents should report child abuse cases to Juvenile Welfare Centre of the Police Force, a department established to handle cases of violence against children.

He said that community groups had been working in partnership with Neighbourhood Watch group to ensure proper policing of communities in the state.

He added that the police and communities needed to form a synergy for tackling security issues and evolve the best way to maintain law and order in communities.

In her remarks, the South-East Coordinator of National Human Right Commission (NHRC), Mrs Uche Nwokocha, urged government ministries in charge of gender matters in the region to organise a forum on child-abuse.

According to her, the meeting should focus on how government will assist children on the streets to be useful to themselves and the society.

Nwokocha called on traditional rulers in the area to be mindful of agencies promoting child-trafficking.

She said that people often went into the rural areas to recruit little children for house-help without considering their security and welfare.

On her part, Executive Director of Ceded Nigeria, another NGO, Mrs Iruka Nwohedi, said that most children on the streets had been abused at early stages of their lives.

Nwohedi explained such could account for why some youths had lost their consciences and engaged in violent crimes.

She urged the police, in collaboration with some NGOs involved in child welfare, to assist in resettling children on the streets.

NAN