Register, vote to boost Biafra struggle – BNCSA

By Anayo Okoli & Chinonso Alozie

UMUAHIA—Comrade Emejuru, the leader of Biafra National Congress in South Africa, has urged all IPOB members to register and vote in the coming Anambra governorship election in order to boost Biafra struggle and make its actualisation even faster.

However, the Chief Ralph Uwazurike-led Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, has warned other Biafran agitators, particularly the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to stop using the struggle for Biafra to cause crisis and breach of the peace in the country.

According to BIM, Uwazuruike has been pursuing Biafra cause in strict compliance of the principle of non-violence and has never deviated from the principle as against what some agitating groups do.

This came as the leader of the Biafra National Congress in South Africa, Comrade Odinaka Emejuru, yesterday, called on Anambra people to go and register ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state, as such will boost the struggle for Biafra Republic.

BIM in a statement signed by the Abia Central Zonal Information Director, Mr. Anselm Ogbonna, warned other Biafra agitators to stop using the name of Biafra to cause breach of peace in Nigeria.

The group also dismissed the position of IPOB on the November 18, Anambra election, and urged all eligible voters to prepare and participate in the election.

The statement quoted the Abia Central leader of BIM, Mr. Felix Ezekwem as saying that “those busy campaigning against Anambra election do not know the harm they are trying to cause Ndigbo,” pointing out that “whoever plans to obstruct Anambra election does not mean well for himself, Ndigbo and Biafra at large. We believe in due process in our struggle for Biafra. So, people should stop using the name of Biafra struggle as an object of causing breach of peace in Nigeria.”

Register to boost Biafra struggle — BNCSA

Speaking with Vanguard in Owerri, Comrade Emejuru, the leader of Biafra National Congress in South Africa, said the number of registered voters could be used to determine the call for referendum.

He said: “I want to call on Anambra people to go and register and vote. If Ndigbo fail to register, we will not be counted. We will be doing a lot of damage to ourselves.

“If you register, then you can have the numerical strength to say that you want to pull out. In my opinion, we have not done enough. We need to encourage our people to register so that we can use it to move our struggle forward and as well determine the issue of referendum.”