Refresher training organised for Lg Supervisors on Quality Assessment

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

To ensure qualitative assessment of healthcare delivery services, the Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, SPHCDA, under the leadership of the Executive Director, Dr. Sule Meleh, has organised a one-day refresher training programme for all its supervisors drawn from Jere and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council areas and State Project Implementation Unit (PIU), on how quality checklists will be administered to the fealth facilities in the state.

The Project, which started early this year with two council areas of Maiduguri and Jere, as pilot schemes, has been extended recently to Biu, Kaga, Askira-Uba and Magumeri, with their teams/supervisors sent to Bauchi State for ‘Mapping Training Exercise’.

This was in line with the Performance Based Financing (PBF,, a World Bank assisted Project, in Collaboration with Federal Government under the ‘Additional Financing-National States Health Investment Project, AF-NSHIP.

The training, which took place at the Conference Hall, Maiduguri Eye Clinic, was also attended by the some officials/ Verifiers from National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Abuja.

Dr. Meleh, who was represented by the State Project Coordinator, Dr. Hyelni Mshelia said, the training which served as a refresher for supervisors and participants, is timely, in view of the present commitments and dedication accorded to the health sector by the Borno State Government, under the leadership of Governor Kashim Shettima.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Hyelni said, last month, a total of N30.8 million Additional Financing (AF) for the first quarter of 2017,was disbursed in order to address issues affecting the health sector in the state.

She said, the 50% disbursed funds, which is based on each business plan submitted to the agency by the contracted institutions, were released after members of the National PIU and state jointly conducted assessment visits to the facilities under the World Bank assisted AF-NSHIP.