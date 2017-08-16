PSG’s Matuidi set for Juventus medical – report

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of signing for Juventus, who have agreed to pay Paris Saint-Germain 20 million euros plus bonuses, according to reports on Wednesday.

French international Matuidi is expected at Torino’s Caselle airport later on Wednesday to undergo a medical and sign a deal that would see the 30-year-old earn 3.5m euros ($4.1m) per season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

If confirmed, Matuidi would become Juve’s ninth signing of the season alongside the likes of Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Mattia Di Sciglio (AC Milan), Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (Roma).